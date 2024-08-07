Marcondes spent time at Hibs | SNS Group

He left Bournemouth after a Hibs loan transfer last season.

Emiliano Marcondes has suggested he wants to stay in the UK after his loan at Hibs came to an end last season - but warmer climates are something he also craves.

The playmaker impressed during the second half of last season, and left parent club Bournemouth earlier this summer. He is back in his native Denmark as he ponders what is to come next and the options he has available.

Discussing his next move, Marcondes says his preference is to remain in UK football, although he does fancy his hand trying a place where the sun shines more frequently. He feels fit but now is after some team training to get him fully up to speed.

The technician told the Ealing Road Podcast: “Right now I am back in Denmark keeping fir and looking at the options I have. I am being quite open to everything coming on. I want to find a club that has a clear structure and has a plan with me which is something I value a lot.

“I feel I am getting older and more experienced and have some other qualities in my leadership off the pitch. I want to win trophies and achieve big things. That is what I am looking for at the moment. My body and physicality is getting up to speed but I lack that team training.

“ I think I will move abroad, I have big dreams of playing abroad. My seven years in the UK have been fantastic. I don’t know if I am going to stay in the UK, I want to, but I am not getting younger and I have dreams of playing elsewhere.

“I want to play in other countries and bit warmer countries. As a youngster, I always wanted to play in Spain or Italy or something like that, and I have family in Brazil. Adventures like that I am also open for.”