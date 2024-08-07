The Dundee star has been linked to Hibs | SNS Group

Hibs have been mentioned as a possible landing spot.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says he won’t lose sleep over speculation surrounding Luke McCowan amid Hibs and Celtic links.

The Easter Road club are believed to be after the in-form midfielder who started the Premiership season strong with a goal during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Dundee United. Celtic are also claimed to be monitoring his situation alongside EFL and MLS clubs as the rumour mill intensifies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs have had a busy start to the week in the transfer market with moves for Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden but more business could still yet be completed. The Hibs talk isn’t something that is bothering Docherty too much thought, as he knows that McCowan is loving life in Dundee.

He said: “It’s speculation, but that’s because he’s a good player. I thought he grabbed the game for us on Sunday. I thought he went on to be the best performer on the pitch and when you do that of course he will attract attention.

“People say this, that and the other thing. For me, it is pure speculation – until I get told there is anything happened Luke is my captain, a driving force around the place. He’s got a level head. He shows real maturity and people can see that in his interviews. He shows a real level of maturity. He’s not a daft boy, he knows how to conduct himself.

“Luke became a big part of our leadership group last season and he thrives on that responsibility. He’s one of those players who puffs his chest out with a bit of responsibility and shows leadership. You can see that developing in him.

“That’s why he’s such an important player at Dundee. And, listen, he loves it here. He loves it. So until I know otherwise, he’s my player, he’s my wee buddy and he’ll keep playing.”