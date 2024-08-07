The defender has spent time away from Tynecastle | SNS Group

The latest Hearts and Hibs news amid the transfer window.

Hearts prospect Lewis Neilson has admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave Tynecastle this summer but admits that the loan move to St Johnstone offers him the perfect platform to harness his potential and gain regular first team experience in the top-flight.

Neilson joined Hearts from Dundee United in 2022 but has so far only managed 10 Premiership appearances in the capital. The 21-year-old played 36 times for Patrick Thistle in the Championship last term but now believes he is ready to prove himself at the top level of Scottish football.

The defender explained: “I wanted to make the step up and play in the Premiership again. I didn’t want to go back to the Championship, so this was a good opportunity.

“The gaffer at Hearts said he thought I’d had a really good pre-season and he’s been impressed by me, so it was a difficult decision. What he thought was that at my age I need to play every week and I probably wouldn’t do that at Hearts right now, so it’s best for me to come out and get games. I came here to play. I want to get as many games as possible under my belt. Hopefully I’ve done enough to stay in the team.”

St Johnstone kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen but Neilson believes their were plenty of good signs in the game, adding that fans of the Perth side will be treated to ‘front-foot attacking football’ this time around.

Neilson added: “We want to be a front-foot team, get the ball forward, get into the box and score more goals. “I think we showed that in spells against Aberdeen.

“All week we worked on a high press from Aberdeen’s goal kicks and even when I got on the ball, I was getting forward. I was up overlapping Drey (Wright) at times and that’s something we’ll hopefully continue.

“We definitely want to be a more attacking team this season and there’s more to come.We have players who can score goals so if the chances come, I’m sure we’ll put them away.”

Ex-Hibs midfielder in frame for Raith Rovers job

Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers became the first club in the SPFL to sack their manager when Ian Murray was dismissed after just one league match. The decision comes just two months after the team suffered the heartache of a 6-1 play-off final defeat against Ross County.

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts had emerged as the early bookmakers favourite for the post. He enjoyed success with Kelty Hearts early in his managerial career before leading The Tangerines to a fourth place in the Premiership in 2021/22.

However, the Daily Record reports claim that Courts is settled in his position at Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah and is unlikely to leave at this stage.

Elsewhere, Hearts B boss Liam Fox and ex-Hibs midfielder boss Kevin Thomson have been labelled as potential names that could come into consideration along with former Aberdeen caretaker and current first-team coach Peter Leven.