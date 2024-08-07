New Hibs signing delivers 'direct' statement of intent about aggressive style

New signing Nicky Cadden (right) with twin brother Chris. | SNS Group

Nicky Cadden has promised to take a ‘direct’ approach to winning over a new audience at Easter Road – by taking on defenders and working hard to impress Hibs fans. The left winger, who can also play at fullback, signed a three-year contract to join twin brother Chris at the club yesterday.

And the former Barnsley wide man told Hibs TV: “I feel I’m a direct winger. I want to get at people with the ball. If something is not working for me, I’ll at least try my hardest, do my best for the team.”

The former Airdrie, Livingston, Ayr United and Greenock Morton player, who won the English League Two title with Forest Green Rovers and spent two seasons in League One with Barnsley, was out of contract at the end of last season. When Hibs called, he didn’t take much convincing.

“After I left Barnsley, I was a free agent and there were a few things on the go,” he said, adding: “Once I spoke to the gaffer, people around the club and obviously my brother Chris trying to get me here as well! He was convincing me to go, and they pushed the boat out to get me, so I am buzzing with it.

“Chris has told me all about the club. Obviously, I know a lot about Hibs – I have been in Scotland for a lot of my career, so I know how big a club it is. He didn’t need to sell me on that. He told me how great the facilities are, how good the manager is and once I spoke to the gaffer – I just wanted to get it done.”

Admitting he’d been toughened up by his experiences down south during the pandemic, Cadden explained: “It was a big change, moving away from family after Covid. It was hard. It obviously shaped me as a man, tough times as well, being far away from family.

“But I wouldn’t change it for the world, having made good friends and built relationships. I always wanted to come back and settle in Scotland, have the rest of my life in Scotland.”