Hibs continue upgrade of attacking options with seventh summer signing

Winger looking forward to ‘sibling rivalry’ with twin brother

Hibs boss David Gray believes he’s landed “quality and consistency” after handing free agent winger Nicky Cadden a three-year contract. And the gaffer says he’s confident that the left-sided player – twin brother of Hibs right back/winger Chris – will contribute goals and assists as the Easter Road side continue to upgrade their options at the top end of the team.

Hibs are at an advanced stage of negotiations aimed at bringing former Raith star Kieron Bowie back north from Fulham. And they’re still interested in Dundee attacking midfielder Luke McCowan, although a deal on that is further away after the Dark Blues knocked back the first offer.

Gray, welcoming his seventh summer signing and second attacking addition in a matter of days, following the acquisition of Myko Kuharevich, said: “Nicky is a player I have always admired, he brings great quality, consistency and is a top professional, so I am delighted to bring him in.

“He knows the Scottish game, he has a great delivery into the box, and has contributed goals and assists everywhere he has been. I am confident he will slot nicely into the dressing room straight away.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Nicky is an extremely versatile player that will give David different options across the midfield and at left-back as well. He has good experience of the Scottish game and even more importantly, he is another good character to add to the dressing room. We are really pleased to bring him to the Club.”

Cadden’s previous experience in the Scottish game, along with a versatility that clearly runs in the family, were crucial in Gray’s thinking. The former Airdrie, Livingston, Ayr United and Greenock Morton player has won the English League Two title with Forest Green Rovers and spent two seasons in League One with Barnsley, with his contract expiring at the end of last season.

Cadden admitted his brother had played a huge part in his recruitment, saying: “It is going to be a massive thing (playing together). We always spoke about it and that it was something that wanted to do at some point in our career. We are in this profession where it is difficult to get to the top-level and first team level, so to do that with your brother will be an emotional moment- and I am sure our mum and dad will be quite happy.

“You always want to beat your brother, sibling rivalry is always good, isn’t it?! We always had that, but at the end of the day, you always want the best for each other. If he is doing well, I couldn’t be happier for him and he couldn’t be happier for me – so it is a win-win both sides.”