The Europa Conference League clash has been billed as The John McGinn Show ahead of the midfielder’s Edinburgh return.

The older brother of Aston Villa star John McGinn has warned the former Hibs man to expect a feisty atmosphere at Easter Road this evening.

The Europa Conference League meeting between the Premier League and Premiership sides has been touted as the John McGinn Show as the 28-year-old returns to his former Edinburgh club for the first time since leaving for the Midlands in 2018.

The midfielder's sibling Paul, now a Motherwell star having played for Hibs between 2020 and 2022, has told talkSPORT that as much as the Villa man will get a warm reception, he should expect any past memories to be forgotten once the match starts.

Paul said: "The Easter Road factor should help, they rise to the occasion. It's similar with Celtic and Rangers and the gaps in their budget. We're hoping they can do similar tonight.

"I think it'll be a loving pre-game. Once the game starts I imagine he'll be enemy number one.

"They just need to make it a battle. you're not going to outplay Aston Villa, there might be a spell when you've not got the ball and you try and counter with pace, they'll be hoping to rely on that.

"I'm going, I'll have the John hat on more [than supporting Hibs]. Family cuts across. I imagine it'll be Villa, always wanting the boy to do well."

John McGinn returns to Easter Road tonight (Image: Getty Images)

John McGinn spent three years at Hibs before making the move to England, famously winning the Scottish Cup in 2016 and the Scottish Championship in 2017 while at Easter Road.

Hibs star Lewis Stevenson has shared his anticipation to face former teammate McGinn on Wednesday night but was adamant that the fixture would not be the John McGinn Show. He said : "I never thought I'd play against him again, so it's strange how things work out like that.

"He was a hero here. It's going to be great to see him back and I'm sure he'll get a great ovation from the fans, but it's not the John McGinn Show - it's Hibs against Aston Villa and there's 22 players starting, even more that are going to come on.