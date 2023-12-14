Former Easter Road boss is in line for his next job following Premier League exit

Another Scottish Premiership weekend is nearly upon us and while Hibs and Hearts will take on St Johnstone and Celtic respectively, Aberdeen and Rangers will prepare for the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park

A bitter moment for both the Edinburgh sides who were undone by the Gers and Dons in the previous round with Aberdeen enjoying the better of a controversial VAR decision. However, capital clubs have since turned back their attention to the heated Premiership battle with Nick Montgomery's side enjoying sitting in fourth place.

As Steven Naismith will look to return to the side's winning ways and Hibs hope to enjoy their recent momentum, here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Rangers star plans permanent move

Brighton's Abdallah Sima would like to formalise his loan move to Rangers into a permanent arrangement (The Sun). Philippe Clement is reportedly set for talks with the Seagulls as he bids to secure the 22-year-old winger on a long term deal.

The Senegalese winger has been one of very few summer transfer success stories and has scored 12 goals already this season.

Speaking ahead of the Gers Europa League fixture this evening, Sima said:"You know, in football anything can happen. To be honest, I am really happy to be in Glasgow right now and wearing this special shirt for me. It is a team that I really like.

"I said in my first interview it was a club I really like. They have everything for me to be happy. I am happy to be here and I hope we are going to find some things from here."

Ex-Hibs boss eyes Championship move

Former Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom is also in the frame for the Stoke job (Daily Record). The ex-Hibee was recently relieved of his duties at Sheffield United and may now face a battle with former Rangers boss Michael Beale for the currently vacant role at Stoke.

Stoke City have reportedly "held initial talks" with former Rangers boss Michael Beale to replace Alex Neil, but he is not the only name on the agenda with the 46-year-old former Easter Road boss also in the mix.

Heckingbottom, who managed Hibs in 2019, joined the Blades in 2020, leading them to the playoffs in his first season and to Premier League promotion in his second but after a 5-0 thumping to relegation rivals Burnley, the former Sunderland player was removed from his post.

Dundee make 'knee-jerk' claim

Dundee will not make "knee-jerk" moves in the January transfer window, says manager Tony Docherty (The Courier).

Docherty says that good summer business in 2023 has meant January 2024 won’t be anywhere near as busy. “I am happy with the squad that we have assembled so there are maybe a couple of areas where we will look to bring in – a couple of acquisitions,” Docherty revealed.