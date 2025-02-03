The defender felt ‘guilt’ when the ex-manager left Easter Road and they could now be reunited

Ryan Porteous has been linked with joining up with a former Hibs boss on deadline day.

The defender has been linked with leaving Watford throughout the winter window, with initial reports claiming that Hull City were keen on the Easter Road academy graduate. Any permanent move away from the Hornets would benefit Hibs financially, who hold a sell-on clause in the deal that took Porteous to the English Championship.

Reports in England claim that Preston North End are leading the race to sign the Scotland international before the transfer deadline at 11pm on February 3rd. That would see the centre-back work with Paul Heckingbottom again, who is now in charge at Deepdale.

After the ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United gaffer was sacked in 2019, Hibs won their next game against St Johnstone and Porteous paid respect to Heckingbottom after the victory sparked a sinking feeling. He said at the time: “We definitely felt guilt. The manager is there to take the hit if his team is not performing but we could have done a lot better for him.

“We are disappointed to see him go. But it was his hard work as well that worked against St Johnstone. It was about shutting up shop and getting that second and third goal to get over the line. Paul actually said to us before he left that he knew we were going to win today.

“He said, ‘you will go up there and win because you are good players. Try and forget about me and just go and play’. We did what he’s been teaching us.

“He’s not the type of guy to be angry that we’ve won now he has left. It’s his hard work that’s got us here. He will be disappointed the performance has come now. It’s a shame, it’s poor timing. But he won’t turn on his telly and be angry at this group of players.

“He could have been angry but he came in and wished us all the best and said if we ever needed him he’s only a phone call away. But we need to move on from that and this was a great stepping stone for us.”