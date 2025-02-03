His time at Hibs was referenced in the club’s transfer unveiling of the ex-Easter Road star.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player has made a winter transfer move abroad as he selects his next club.

The Easter Road side have been quiet in the January transfer window with Alasana Manneh the only recruit from Odense. It’s quality over quantity for head coach David Gray who’s side continued their impressive run of Premiership form at the weekend with a comfortable 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player formerly of the club and who featured with Gray as a player in Leith is Stephane Omeonga. The Belgian midfielder had two loan spells at Hibs from Genoa between 2019 and 2020, making 27 appearances and since appearing for Pescara, Livingston and Bnei Sakhnin in Israel.

Now Omeonga has made a transfer to Greece with Panserraikos, making his debut on Sunday against Volos NPS in a 1-1 draw. The 28-year-old took to social media after the game, stating of his recent transfer: “Thank you god, the journey continues!”

A statement from Panserraikos on the midfielder referenced time at Hibs. It read: “Panserraikos FC announces the acquisition of footballer Stephane Omeonga, who signed a cooperation contract with our team and will wear the jersey with the lion on his chest.

“Omeonga was born on 28/03/1996 in Belgium, he plays as a defensive midfielder and he will wear the no40 jersey with our team. Until recently he was playing in Israel with Bne Sakhnin, with which he had 43 appearances and 1 goal, being also a captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier he has played in Scotland with Livingston and Hibernian having 90 appearances and 1 goal, in Italy with Avelino, Pescara and Genoa having 81 appearances 25 of which were in Serie A and in Belgium with Anderlecht U19 and Cercle Brugge.

“He has also been an international player with the Belgium National youth Team. Welcome to the Panzerraikos family Stephane.”