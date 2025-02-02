Hibs have high hopes for their only signing of the January transfer window so far after they landed Gambian international Alasana Manneh from Danish club Odense.

The 26-year-old worked his way through Barcelona’s famed ‘La Masia’ academy before joining Polish club Gornik Zabzre during the summer of 2019. A move to Odense followed three years later and Manneh will now look to live up to a warm seal of approval from Hibs boss David Gray after he completed a permanent switch to Easter Road last week.

As reported by the Evening News, former club captain Gray is looking forward to working with his latest addition. He said: “I think he's got really good energy, he holds the middle of the pitch really well, very competitive, but also very comfortable on the ball. He's come through Barcelona's academy as a young boy, so he can handle the ball, played in big games, played for a big club.”

There have been some January signings that have worked out for Hibs and they will be the example Manneh will hope to following during his time at Easter Road - but who are the last 18 players to join Hibs during the winter transfer window and where are they now?

Nathan Moriah-Welsh The midfielder joined Hibs from Bournemouth last January in a permanent move and has made 30 appearances over the last 12 months.

Emiliano Marcondes The former Denmark Under-23 international made 17 appearances for Hibs during the second half of last season and he was released by parent club Bournemouth during the summer. He is now with English Championship club Norwich City and has four goals in 21 appearances so far this season.

Myziane Maolida After scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances for Hibs, there was some disappointment when Maolida returned to parent club Hertha last summer before moving to Saudi Pro League club Al-Kholood.

Eliezer Mayenda Much like Triantis, striker Mayenda joined Hibs on loan from Sunderland in January 2024 - but the youngster failed to find the net in four appearances before returning to the Black Cats during the summer.