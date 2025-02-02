Hibs have high hopes for their only signing of the January transfer window so far after they landed Gambian international Alasana Manneh from Danish club Odense.
The 26-year-old worked his way through Barcelona’s famed ‘La Masia’ academy before joining Polish club Gornik Zabzre during the summer of 2019. A move to Odense followed three years later and Manneh will now look to live up to a warm seal of approval from Hibs boss David Gray after he completed a permanent switch to Easter Road last week.
As reported by the Evening News, former club captain Gray is looking forward to working with his latest addition. He said: “I think he's got really good energy, he holds the middle of the pitch really well, very competitive, but also very comfortable on the ball. He's come through Barcelona's academy as a young boy, so he can handle the ball, played in big games, played for a big club.”
There have been some January signings that have worked out for Hibs and they will be the example Manneh will hope to following during his time at Easter Road - but who are the last 18 players to join Hibs during the winter transfer window and where are they now?
