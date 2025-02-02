The latest transfer talk from Hibs ahead of the final day of the January transfer window.

Hibs confirmed their latest January deal over the weekend as the final hours of the transfer window draw ever closer.

David Gray has already boosted his squad with the addition of Odense midfielder Alasana Manneh and the Gambia international was introduced to the Easter Road faithful ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win against Aberdeen. There is a hope that further new faces could arrive before Monday’s deadline - but there have also been departures after midfielder Nohan Kenneh joined Premiership rivals Ross County on loan for the rest of the season and Jake Doyle-Hayes was released from his contract earlier this month.

There was a further departure confirmed over the weekend as promising young goalkeeper Murray Johnson completed a loan move to League One club Queen of the South. The 20-year-old stopper spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship side Airdrie and made 13 appearances for Rhys McCabe’s men as they look to avoid relegation into the third tier of the Scottish game.

However, that is where Johnson will ply his trade for the coming months after agreeing to seen out the campaign working under former Carlisle United and Ayr United left-back Peter Murphy with the Doonhamers.

The move sees the Hibs keeper return to Palmerston Park for the first time since he made a solitary appearance appearance during a short loan spell in the opening month of the 2023/24 season. Johnson remained on the bench as Queen of the South fell ot a 1-0 defeat at Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday - and his new manager is keen to say what his latest addition can do throughout the remainder of the season.

Murphy said: “It is great that we have been able to get Murray. He is a highly rated goalkeeper. After losing Jay and Charlie it was a position that we needed to fill during this window. Murray coming in will increase the competition amongst those we already have at the club. We would like to thank Hibernian for their help in getting a deal done”.

Johnson and his new team-mates are now preparing for their next game as they host League One leaders Stenhousemuir on Saturday afternoon.