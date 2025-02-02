Gray says £100,000 from Landers sale will be invested back into academy

We all view the world through the prism of our own unique life experiences. So it’s only natural that David Gray should feel a certain affinity with the adventure awaiting teenage striker Josh Landers at West Ham United.

The Hibs boss, who started his own professional career at Manchester United, seems genuinely pleased that 17-year-old Landers is getting an opportunity to carve out a career in the Premier League. And not just because Hibs have pocketed a decent bit of change - £100,000 plus the promise of a sell-on clause – for an academy kid who joined the club aged just 10.

Making the obvious connection with his own backstory, Gray can tell the centre forward exactly what to expect. Hard work. Lessons in life, as well as football – including learning how to iron and cook for himself, if that’s required. And an opportunity to shine.

“I was 16, had just done my standard grades and then left school,” said Gray, when asked about those early days in the Man United system, the former Hibs captain adding: “I’d gone down a couple of times beforehand to get an idea of what I was going to be doing and where I was staying.

“I lived in digs with a family that I still speak to, Marion and John – a massive part of my life between 15 and 18 before I moved out. They taught me how to iron, taught me how to cook, taught me all these things and I’m very grateful for that.

“And it was massive for my mum and dad. I'm now a parent myself so when I think back, I think: ‘How could I let my son leave at 16 and go down south?’

“I can imagine how hard it would have been for them. So I even think back to Josh's family now. He's going away down there himself - but it'll be really good.

“What did I learn in a football sense? Well, I quickly learned that I wasn’t good enough to be a winger at man United!

“I went down a flying winger and got quickly reverted back to right back. You're no tricky enough wee man, get yourself back there!

“I think the biggest thing I always talk about going to a club like that was everybody was obviously talented. There were players from all over Britain at that point because it was one of the top academies.

Talent isn’t enough

“But the biggest thing I learnt was how to be a proper professional - a professional player, That was more important. Everyone had their ability and talent in different ways and that’s why they were at the club.

“But the most talented ones were the ones that didn't always make it. When I think back to the group of players that were my age and the ones that made it, there was sometimes more talented players that fell away - sometimes that's through effort, determination, whatever it might be.

“But my career was always built on work ethic and trying to be as professional as I can. And that was something that was definitely instilled into me at a very young age at Man United.”

Wishing Landers - who made his first-team debut for Hibs aged just 16 in last season’s Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden - every success as he looks to work his way through the ranks in London, Gray revealed: “When I was 16, I had the opportunity to play in Scotland and stay in Scotland. But the opportunity to go down south was something I decided to take.

“It's going to be very different for him. He's away from his family, his friends - living down in London where there is a completely different way of living to what he's used to from up here.

“I wish him all the best, because it's a great opportunity for him to really go and try something new - and hopefully kick on and move on to bigger and better things one day. That's the chance he's been presented with, so I wish him all the best in that.

“It's also fantastic for the academy to have a player that's attracted that level of interest, but also making sure that the club are protected in terms of the deal works for the football club as well. Because that money goes back into the academy again to make sure we keep progressing that.

“With young players coming through, we want to get them into our first team as early as we can - because that's what the club's always done. But sometimes at certain stages there's an opportunity for them to move on as well.

“It’s still a success story as well as long as everyone's happy with the outcome and I think that's something that, with Josh as I say, we wish him all the best. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does.

“He’s a young player that's had opportunities; he's had a few injuries actually this season as well, but he's been presented with an opportunity that works for everybody and one that he was looking forward to go and try a new challenge. I can relate to it a little bit because when I think back to when I left home and moved away.”

