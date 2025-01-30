Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity,’ admits Mackay as sell-on clause secured

Hibs boss David Gray has wished young striker Josh Landers all the best in his pursuit of a Premier League career after the teenager bagged a £100,000-plus move to West Ham United. The forward, who doesn’t turn 18 until next month, had spent much of January on trial with the Hammers – and has now signed on to join their system at the top end of the age-grade production line.

Hibs confirmed that they had pocketed a six-figure fee AND secured a sell-on clause as part of the deal for a player who joined the club at the age of 10. Landers represented the club in the UEFA Youth League during the 2022-23 season and made his first team debut in November of 2023, coming off the bench in the Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen aged just 16.

Gray, who started his own professional career at Manchester United before becoming a Scottish Cup-winning captain at Hibs, said: “It’s a very good opportunity for Josh. It's something that I've done as a young boy, went down south and tried my hand there.

“He’ll definitely learn a lot of different ways of playing, different expectations, different demands, being away from home, all the challenges that come with that for him. I wish him all the very best.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “From a club perspective, we are pleased with the level of compensation we have received for Josh, and we are proud that our ccademy has produced another player fit for an English Premier League side. Of course, the main aim for our academy is to produce players for our own first.

“However, when a move like this comes up – it is difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity. We would like to wish Josh the best of luck with his move and thank him for all his hard work and effort during his time at Hibernian FC.”

Gray has revealed contrasting plans for young fullbacks Rory Whittaker and Lewis Gillie meanwhile, as the club take a bespoke approach to the development of the defenders. Whittaker, the youngest debutant in club history when then-boss Nick Montgomery threw him into first-team action last season, was recalled early from his loan with Spartans after failing to get anything like the game time needed.

The 17-year-old is just back from injury and on the look-out for a new loan move, Gray revealing: “He is just coming back after being out of training for two or three weeks. So we’ll be looking for an opportunity for him.

“It’s about making sure we get the one thing he's lacked this season, which game time. So the loan didn't work out the way we would like it to in terms of him going and getting the minutes he needs to keep progressing and developing.

“And he's no different from any of the young boys. They need to be playing, if you can, at least one game a week, or one every couple of weeks at worst. So I think we need to make sure we try and get that for him.”

One player NOT heading out on loan is Gillie, the 16-year-old handed his debut by Gray in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clydebank, with the gaffer explaining: “I think he's obviously done brilliant when he came on. It was great when he debuted, done really well. And the 18s are going well.

“And as I said, they're in no rush to try and push them on. He's enjoying his football just now. He gets the opportunity at times, along with a lot of the young boys, to come and train with the first team at times.

“And he's just enjoying his football, playing games in his age group. The 18s are doing really well. He'll be learning there all the time.”

“And he's playing regularly, which is what you need at that age. He's only 16 years old, just a young boy. A lot of developing and maturing to do.

“And right now, we're in no rush to push that one forward. He's where he needs to be and he's getting better all the time, which is great.”