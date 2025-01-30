Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Club captain and central defender on road to rehab

Hibs are a big step closer to welcoming one of their most potent attacking weapons back into the first team, following scans clearing Elie Youan to return after getting an injection on his injured big toe. But the French forward will NOT be ready in time to face Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday, as he waits for treatment to take effect.

Club captain Joe Newell is also almost certain to miss the Dons clash as he continues to recover from a groin injury. But the midfielder is scheduled to become available for selection alongside Youan in time for next Friday night’s Scottish Cup trip to take on Scott Brown’s Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Central defender Marvin Ekpiteta is also gradually working his way back to full fitness, meanwhile, after passing a series of tests with “flying colours” according to Hibs boss David Gray. Ekpiteta has been out with a thigh injury since early November.

Providing an update on Youan, who hasn’t been seen since leading the post-match celebrations following the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle, Gray said scans had come back all clear. That led doctors to prescribe an injection aimed at reducing pain and inflammation.

“Ellie got back on the grass early last week but still wasn't right,” said Gray. “So it's been scanned, it's been x-rayed, and then the next plan of action was to get an injection.

“So everything’s OK, no break showed up on the scans, it’s just a bit of a chronic thing. Unfortunately, it takes three to five days to settle in for the healing process, which isn’t ideal because it's pushed him back another week.

“So now he's been out for, what's that, four weeks? So he starts to decondition as well, which is a bit of a blow. I don't think he'll be available for Aberdeen because of the timing.

“Effectively, this should be the fix now, which allows him to then kick on, push on from there. So we'll expect him to be back involved sooner rather than later, but I've been saying that for a number of weeks, which has been extremely frustrating at my end.”

Providing an update on Newell, who spent six weeks recovering from double hernia surgery earlier this season, Gray said the midfielder – who limped out of the home win over Kilmarnock on December 29 – was making progress, explaining: “Joe is not available this weekend but is in as good a place as he's been. He tested again on Monday, which is really positive.

“So I don't expect him to be available this weekend, but definitely back with the group by the end of the week, looking towards the next week, which is positive.

“And Marv's still the furthest away, but back on the pitch, doing really well. He’s not doing full contact with the group, but he had to do a strength test at a certain point.

“So basically, through all the rehab, he has to hit certain markers along the way. And he's hit every single one with flying colours, which is good.

“He’s on the grass, moving really well. So that's all been well in the last couple of weeks. His rehab should see him introduced quite nicely in due course.”