Masked man Cadden delivering for Hibs as wedding worries allayed by protective shield

‘Chris is fuming because Gayle’s stolen his assist!’ Dynamic duo still producing goods

Nicky Cadden is happy to be Hibernian’s masked bandit on the left wing for the rest of the season, if it means still being part of a team on the up – and it avoids him turning up at his wedding with a nose more befitting a punch-drunk palooka than a professional footballer. Whatever it takes, right?

An accidental collision in last month’s 3-1 home win over Motherwell left Cadden bleeding all over the Easter Road pitch, the wingback’s shattered nose requiring realignment before he could even think about returning to training. Without agreeing to wear a protective mask, he could have faced up to EIGHT WEEKS on the sideline.

That was never going to wash for a player who has been a revelation since breaking into the first team following his summer move. An assist machine who consistently delivers brilliant balls from the left, he scored his fifth goal of the season with a thumping header in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen, connecting with a cross from twin brother Chris.

Asked about playing with the facial protection, Cadden admitted: “It's a wee bit weird. It took me a wee while to get used to it, but it's starting to slide down my face a wee bit today. It’s needs must.

“I don't want to sit on the sideline for six or eight weeks, whatever it needs to be, so I just need to wear it until my nose is better. I'll probably wear it to the end of the season.

“I’ve got my wedding then - and my missus says it better not break again! I'll probably wear it to the end of the season, but as I said, it’s needs must at this minute.

“It broke, obviously both sides, and then I had to get it realigned. It takes about… well, broken bones normally take about six or eight weeks to heal, so I wasn't going to sit on the sidelines for that long.

“My wedding? It’s on the fifth of June. Hopefully a good celebration then!”

Cadden thinks Dwight Gayle is claiming a touch on the cross from his sibling, giving him the perfect opportunity to poke fun at Chris as he revealed: “He’s fuming! I think Gayley's flicked it, so he’s winding him up in there and he's not very happy. He's ruined a family moment!

“We know it's going to happen at some point, we're not trying to force it or whatever. It would have been nice if he'd been given the assist, but that's what it is. He's just happy about winning games and getting three points for Hibs and getting up the league.”

With Nicky on the left and Chris on the right in a 3-4-1-2 formation, there’s usually a Cadden involved somewhere in creating or taking chances, Nicky revealing: “We get told we have to get in at the back post. I'm told to get there when Chris is there, and he gets told when I'm there.

“You saw that when we played Hearts on Boxing Day, he got that header that could have gone in. But we just try to get in the box and get on the end of things and it's working at the minute.

“I’m loving my football. I love playing in a club like Hibs. It's massive. At the start of the season, I got a few injuries and a few setbacks, but once I've got into the team, I feel like I've taken my chance - and I've repaid the faith the gaffer had in me.”

Before yesterday’s game, of course, Aberdeen had already suffered a body blow at Easter Road. Back in November, the live table showed them going 28 points clear of Hibs with about 30 seconds of a hyperactive midweek meeting remaining – only for Rocky Bushiri to secure a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

‘We’ve turned it around’

As of this morning, the Dons sit just two points ahead of David Gray’s men. If Jimmy Thelin’s side have certainly collapsed, Hibs have been steadily climbing pretty much since that encounter.

“It's remarkable how we've turned it around really,” said Cadden. “At one point, we were 28 points behind them and now we’re only two. It shows you what confidence does to a team.

“Aberdeen felt like they couldn't lose at the start of the season. Now they're on a wee bit of a sticky patch.

“Of course, I feel like we’re repaying the manager - because it was hard for him for the first couple of months. I don't think he deserved it because it wasn't on him. We weren't putting in the performances he needed.

“It was individual errors and then we managed to take that out and started scoring goals at the other end and winning games. It's gone well and we're happy in there.

“There's good players in there. There's no illusions about that. We just need to take it game by game. I know it's a cliche and everybody says that, but that's all we're doing.

“We're going into games thinking we're going to win now. And that’s a big thing in football.

“Yes, we're on a good run of form at the minute and I think it's showing on the pitch as well. We're confident out there and we're going into every game thinking we're going to win.”

