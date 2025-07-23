One of the familiar Hibs faces left the club this summer while another won the Scottish cup at Easter Road alongside stints at Celtic, Sunderland and more.

A former Hibs pair could be on the move this summer as a club hero looks to seal his latest club.

David Gray’s side have signed Thibault Klidje, Jamie McGrath, Josh Mulligan and Raphael Sallinger in this window but more could be on the way. Ex players could be on the move and one of them looking to be is Dylan McGeouch, who was last at Carlisle United but is now out of contract.

McGeouch started his career at Celtic and made 27 appearances with two goals and three assists at his boyhood side. He spent time out on loan at Hibs during his Celtic spell before three permanent years where the midfielder made himself a hero over 121 appearances, part of the squad that won the 2016 Scottish Cup. Form at Easter Road earned him a chance at Sunderland who he featured for on 42 occasions and he has since been at Aberdeen, Forest Green Rovers plus Carlisle United.

He has joined up with the PFA free agent squad for pre season training. A total of 38 players are being put through their paces as they look to impress suitors searching for players ahead of their respective seasons. Another member of the group is Max Boruc, who left Hibs at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Boruc played three times for Hibs on a competitive stage. Dwight Gayle was part of the group last season and the Easter Road side signed him on a one year deal, as the veteran striker played a key role in helping head coach Gray and co to third place in the Premiership before hanging up his boots.

The ex Newcastle United and Crystal Palace striker said in May of his time in the PFA squad: “It's been a fantastic opportunity for a lot of the boys to come in and to play with other players and to get that on field coaching and get the fitness back. I think it's a great thing that the PFA put on and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

What Hibs favourite though of PFA free agency camp

“It's been amazing not just on the field but they're obviously sending you a lot of the data and any little things that you need nutrition-wise and stuff like that. They are more than happy to help with anything that they can.

“I think a lot of older boys find it a little bit easier as it's obviously a very stressful time not knowing where you're going to be and stuff like that whereas for the older boys, when you're going home with families and things to do, it can obviously take your mind off things.

“Whereas some of the younger boys might find it a bit more difficult obviously going home and feeling that stress and I think coming into training just helps take that away. Getting that exercise in and being around other boys just helps to relax the players as well with their minds a bit.”