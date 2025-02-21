A former Hibs star has discussed his new role with a Scottish club as he is installed the favourite for a permanent gig.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs striker Brian Graham has reflected on a difficult week at Partick Thistle as he prepares to take caretaker charge of the Championship play-off contenders this weekend.

The Jags parted company with former manager Kris Doolan on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat against Raith Rovers extended their run of form to just one win in their last seven league games. That has left the Firhill Stadium outfit in danger of slipping out of the play-off places - but they will hope to return to winning ways when Graham and former Celtic defender Mark Wilson take temporary charge for the first time in Saturday’s home game with bottom of the table Airdrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Graham, who featured for Hibs during the 2016/17 season, praised former manager Doolan and stressed the recent run of form would not change the way he is viewed by the club’s supporters.

He said: "It's never nice when somebody loses their job. I bumped into Kris on Wednesday, and as you can imagine having just lost his job, he was not in the best of moods. But Dools is a lovely fella and I've got so much time for him. He made me captain here and I'll forever thank him for that.

“The guy's been a legend at this club on the playing side, and he's done well as a manager too. Kris scored over 100 goals for Thistle and the fans adore him. That won't change, the supporters still love him. But they also want to get results on the pitch, and unfortunately that's why he's lost his job now. So we all just need to wish Kris well and then look ahead to the future."

Graham has been installed as favourite to become Doolan’s permanent successor and step up from Thistle captain to the main role in the dugout. The 37-year-old has spent the last five years in charge of the Championship club’s woman’s team and he stopped short of committing to adding to his workload after revealing he had rejected an offer from a full-time club in the recent past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm always busy anyway,” he admitted. “My plate has been full for the last four-and-a-half years! So I'm willing to help Thistle out whatever I'm asked to do. That's the role myself and Mark Wilson have been asked to do and we'll do it until told otherwise. As captain and having been here for over five years, you're not going to say no, are you? First and foremost, you need to put the club first, and that's what I'll be doing.

"I'm 37 now. I spoke to a full-time club this season about potentially taking that job on and I didn't take it. I've had other offers while I'm still playing too. Football changes on a week-to week basis. You don't know what's coming the next week.

“There are many bridges that need crossing, and we'll cross them when the time is right. I'm led to believe we'll take the game Saturday and probably have another conversation next week and we'll take it from there. I'm not going to say a definite yes or no right now. That's not in my thought process. My thought process is on Saturday and getting three points."