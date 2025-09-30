A former Hibs man and Aberdeen player are the latest recruited as part of a SPFL side’s recruitment drive.

A former Hibs player and an Aberdeen ace are the latest players to have snapped up in a Champioship side’s signing spree.

With the loan window still open to clubs beneath the Premiership, Ross County have dipped into the market heavily. Touted as title contenders after their relegation to the second tier and signing several vastly experienced stars like ex-Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven, Don Cowie was been sacked as manager and Tony Docherty has replaced him, the club sitting with four points from eight games.

After goalkeeper Trevor Carson was recruited from Dundee last weekend, Sean Mackie has been signed on a loan from Falkirk. He helped the Bairns out of League One and then out the Championship upon their return, but has found Premiership minutes harder to come by. He started his career at Hibs and featured 21 times, around the squad that won the division in the 2016/17 season. That experience has proven key to Docherty snapping him up alongside Ryan Duncan of Aberdeen, the playmaker who’s featured 53 times for the Dons.

Ross County sign former Hibs star and an Aberdeen ace

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Sean to the football club, he adds experience and knowledge of the Scottish Championship, having featured heavily and successfully in Falkirk’s title win last season, as well as being part of the Hibs team which won this division.

“He will bring competition to the left side of our defence, adding a real professionalism and consistency to the squad, as well as a top mentality. I’m delighted to bring Ryan Duncan to Ross County. Ryan is a young player but has good experience, having played over 35 times for Aberdeen in the Premiership and, most recently, last season at Queen’s Park in the Championship, making 39 appearances.

“Ryan will bring balance to the squad for us as well as good energy and mentality – I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him develop as a player while he improves the team.”

Why Ross County wanted more signings

The County boss had said prior to the arrivals why he wanted more in his ranks. He said: “Hopefully there are a couple of things I can do to strengthen the areas that need strengthening. The group that are here need to show more belief, trust in the process and bravery on the football pitch.

“Bravery isn’t just throwing your head at something, it’s taking the ball in tight areas and showing that you can handle a tight situation. I’m hoping that we can see more of that from the players. “I’m learning something every match. Training is different, but in a match you really see performance levels and mentality. Rome wasn’t built in a day. I know coming in that it was going to be a big job and there was a lot of work to do, and I still maintain that.

“I keep hearing that we have good players, but you have to show that on a matchday. I need to see performances, not just from ones who have been reliably doing that but the ones who are owed that opportunity too. Go and show me on a Saturday what you can do. We’ll analyse the game like we always do, and see what we can do better, but that’s not just a team thing – it’s an individual thing as well.”