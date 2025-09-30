Hibs are looking to put an end to Hearts’ unbeaten run in the Premiership this weekend.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thomson reckons Hibs will have a specific league goal in mind - as aspirations for a campaign go beyond finishing above Hearts.

After a sturdy 0-0 draw at Celtic brought some defensive confidence, David Gray’s side travel to Hearts for the first Edinburgh derby of the season this Saturday. Five draws on the bounce have been had by Hibs since their opening day win at Dundee and Hearts sit top of the division at the start of the October, setting the scene for a tasty Gorgie encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s third force have watched Hearts start the term in fine fashion while Aberdeen are mired at the bottom of the league with one point and zero goals after six games. When it comes to Easter Road objectives, Thomson believes all three of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs will struggle to thrive at the same time as each other, with third or fourth the objective for the latter.

Where do Hibs want to finish this season?

The former Hibs midfielder said: "I think they'll have the same aspirations as Hearts really. Any season you start at Aberdeen, Hibs or Hearts, you have to have one eye on third. Hearts have made a terrific start but the narrative is, ‘Can they split the Old Firm?’ and it's happened before, so it's not as though it's unachievable. I think Hibs should be aiming for third really.

“I hate to see anyone suffer, but I think every season, whether it's two of them or whether it's one of them, between Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen, there's always one that suffers. Obviously Aberdeen have made that slow start, so when Hibs get this game out the road, hopefully with a positive result, I think the run that they've got fixture-wise is more kind, and then it's a case of putting points on the board.

"I think if you're a Hibs fan, the last thing you want is Hearts flying high at the top of the league, so it’s a huge game, one that I'm looking forward to. I think Hibs, and Dave, and no doubt the board and the people behind the scenes will have an expectation of trying to finish in that third or fourth slot."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Thomson on Hibs

While some Hibs-minded people may simply want to finish above Hearts, for Thomson, where you finish in the Premiership is more than just about rivalry. He added: “It didn't affect the dressing room one bit, but it affects the fans; the fans want to see you finish above your rivals.

“I think there are Hibs fans out there that would happily finish tenth as long as Hearts finished 11th whereas I'd be the opposite. I wanted to finish as high as I could in the league, regardless of Hearts. That's how I always used to approach games, I wanted to win every game.

"The narrative after the game will be that either the city's maroon or the city's green, when these games come calling, so it's one that I'm intrigued by, one that I'm looking forward to. The problem from Hibs’ perspective is that if they get on the wrong side of a poor result, it grows a wee bit more pressure because of the slower start."

Chris Sutton, Kris Boyd and Steven Naismith feature as the hosts of The Warm-Up, William Hill’s weekly YouTube show and podcast. Check out the latest episodes here.