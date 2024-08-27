Hibernian's Adam Le Fondre celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Livingston at Easter Road Stadium, on March 16, 2024 (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The former Reading, Cardiff City, Wolves and Bolton Wanderers forward now plays for FC United of Manchester.

Adam Le Fondre believes he ‘exceeded fans expectations’ during his season with Hibs as the ‘journeyman’ forward discussed his time in Scotland and what he believes his future holds.

The 37-year old netted five goals in 23 Scottish Premiership appearances for the capital club last season having been brought in on a one year contract last summer. Signed during Lee Johnson’s tenure he mainly featured off the bench and was hampered by injury problems including a hamstring problem which ruled him out between October and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking exclusively to SportsBoom.com, Le Fondre said: “Wherever I went I felt I wanted to make an impact. I still felt good enough after the season I had at Hibernian, I could contribute.

“If you ask most Hibs fans about last season, I am sure they would agree from what they wanted from me and from what they got from me; I think I exceeded expectation.

“I still think I have got a lot of good football left in me. What better way than being 10 miles from my doorstep, playing with one of my best mates. I will continue to play now and hopefully play at a good level to keep scoring goals and making appearances.”

Having left Easter Road the 37-year old has now singed for FC United of Manchester who play in the Northern Premier League which, together with the Isthmian League and the Southern League, forms levels seven and eight of the English football league system. The Englishman went on to discuss the decision to join his new club and what the future might hold for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My daughters are 14, 10 and eight,” said Le Fondre, “so this is a pivotal time to be around them. Signing for FC gives me as much time to do that and focus on what is next for me. I know I am in the twilight of my career, but I didn’t want to not play and for it to fizzle out.

“Management is such a short-lived career. You get a job to get sacked. For me, the next step is recruitment. I like the idea of being a Head of Recruitment.

“There is a lot of work before you can get to that level, but I have a good eye for football. I am a very adaptable person. Networking is key and I’d like to think I would do very well at that.”