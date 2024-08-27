Former Hibs defender signs for new club in seventh tier of English football pyramid

Hibernian's Jordan Forster, Liam Fontaine, Efe Ambrose and Scott Martin celebrate with the Ladbrokes Championship trophy (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The former Celtic and Livingston centre back has signed for the tenth permanent club of his career.

There are just a few days remaining in the summer transfer window with clubs having till Friday to finalise any business and get their squads in place for the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hibs have already brought in nine new faces so far in the past couple of months. Kieron Bowie, Josef Bursik, Nicky Cadden, Marvin Ekpiteta, Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kuharevich, Hyeokkyu Kwon, Warren O'Hora and Jordan Smith have all made moves to Easter Road but Hibees fans will be hoping the club aren’t finished with their recruitment just yet.

Meanwhile, across the border, a former Hibs defender has signed for a club in Northern Premier League which operates as the seventh tier of England’s football pyramid. Efe Ambrose, a popular figure at Easter Road between 2017 and 2019 where he was part of the side that lifted the Scottish Championship while on loan from Celtic before making his move permanent, has joined Cumbrian outfit Workington FC.

The 51-times capped Nigerian international was previously with Bury FC who are the phoenix club of Bury AFC and play in the North West Counties League. Workington become the ninth club of Ambrose’s career since leaving Celtic.

Prior to moving to Leith the centre back had had a hugely successful time with Celtic where he won all domestic trophies including four Scottish Premiership titles. After three seasons in Edinburgh he went on to represent Livingston, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Queen of the South and Greenock Morton.

Although he hasn’t been capped for Nigeria since his spell in Leith the now 35-year old did earn an impressive 51 senior caps for his national team during his career. He was an Africa Cup on Nations winner in 2013 and has been awarded with the Order of Nigeria for his services to the sport in his native country.