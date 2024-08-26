'Problems all over' - Pundit fires warning to Hibs after Dundee draw

Pundit Michael Stewart | SNS Group

Hibs picked up a point over the weekend in their latest league game

Pundit Michael Stewart has warned Hibs that they need to tighten up defensively if they are to succeed this season. The Edinburgh outfit drew 2-2 at home to Dundee on Saturday.

The hosts looked on their way to a win at Easter Road following goals by Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie after they fell behind early on. However, the visitors levelled on 88 minutes through Simon Murray.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

Hibs have one point on the board in their opening three league fixtures. They have conceded seven goals so far in this campaign, with only bottom of the table Kilmarnock managing to leak more.

Stewart has had his say on their defensive struggles on Sportscene: “This is a real danger for Hibs. Defensively there were problems last season. They need to shore things up.”

He added: “It’s a catalogue of errors. Cadden should do better when he slides in. O’Hora has got to do better when he tried to make the block. I mean it’s problems all over. The recurring theme from last season was defensively they were not good enough.

“They have signed two in Ekpiteta and O’Hora. They have got to come in and stamp their authority. If they don’t manage to do that, for all the good that is going to happen in front of them with the better signings they are bringing in, they are still going to be fighting an uphill battle.

“They have got to lay a stronger foundation to build on. Having said all that, I do think football decisions are being made by football people at Hibs again. Things are progressing, even though the results are not picking up just yet.”

As Stewart alluded to, Hibs have brought in Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora to bolster their backline. They have both made the move up the border from England for new challenges in their career.

David Gray was handed the full-time job on a permanent basis and will be eyeing his first league win away at Kilmarnock on 1st September. Their upcoming opponents are also winless so far.

Hibs underperformed last term and went through two managers in Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery. They will hope Gray can now steady the ship at Easter Road this term and bring the good times back.

Striker Bowie, who scored against Dundee last time out, said after the match: “All I want to do when I come on at 1-1 is to try and score or get an assist. I am glad to get on the scoresheet, hopefully it is the first of many more.

“There were a lot of fans there today, I am glad to have made an impact today and show the fans what I can do. We know it is not good enough to concede so late in the game. There are positives and negatives to take from the game. The goals we conceded are self-inflicted, we know that we have to improve on that.”