Hibs had the player last season and he could return to Scotland this transfer window.

A former Hibs player could return to Scottish football from Sunderland, just months after leaving Easter Road.

Nectar Triantis spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road from the Championship side, making X appearances. He moved to the UK from Central Coast Mariners in his native Australia in 2023 and has so far had five outings for Sunderland, where the 21-year-old is contracted until 2027.

According to the Daily Mirror (via The 72), Triantis “has loan interest from clubs in the EFL and Scotland.” That could lead to him being given “the green light to head out before next week's deadline.”

Which clubs are interested are not stated. Hibs also signed Eliezer Mayenda from Sunderland last season, who featured four times before heading back down south, and an impressive brace versus Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month raised eyebrows after a limited impact in Leith.

Speaking on his loan at Hibs in March this year, Triantis told FTBL: “The player I am today isn’t the player I’ll be next week or in a year’s time. It was a big move for me coming all the way from Australia to the English Championship. It was a big step and that comes with time - so it’s never been a case of frustration or anything like that.

“It’s more about a progression in my career. Coming to Hibs has turned out to be a good decision. I’m come here to learn the aerial and the physical side of the game. It’s a very high standard in terms of the teams that you play, the speed of the competition, the way the fans get into it. It helps me a lot.”