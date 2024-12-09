Celtic vs Hibs was the centre of controversy on Saturday afternoon.

Hibs faced Celtic at the weekend in a hard-fought clash.

While the game would not go Hibs’ way, there was some controversy thanks to a hard challenge from the Hoops’ Arne Engels. An incident occurred in which Engels appeared to catch Hibs midfielder Joe Newell late on in the first half. The referee’s first instinct was to hand out a yellow card - a decision that was not overturned.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has cast his verdict on the incident. Speaking on Sky Sports, Gallagher said: “Yellow card. I think it’s reckless, he doesn’t need to make that challenge, but I don’t think that he stamps down on him. He comes in, he’s late... I think yellow card. I’m in agreement with the referee.”

Also present in the studio was Sue Smith - the challenge was directly compared to one committed by Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo in recent weeks.

On the comparison, Smith said: “I don’t think it is [a sending off]. I think [the Caicedo challenge] is different. I thought the Caicedo one was more forceful, I thought that one was more of a ‘touch down’ on him, so I think it’s a yellow card.”

When the game was finished, it ended in a 3-0 win for the home side. Ironically, it was Arne Engels who opened the scoring, as he put the Hoops 1-0 up within the first ten minutes of the game.

An own goal in the second half from Joe Newell doubled Celtic’s lead, before Kyogo Furuhashi made it 3-0 late on. The defeat means Hibs remain rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, having won just two league games all season.