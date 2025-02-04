Exclusive insight on squad goals, momentum and rejected bids

Hibs boss David Gray has declared himself satisfied with a quiet January transfer window that ended with the Easter Road club making just a single signing in the mid-season market. And the gaffer insists holding onto prized asset Elie Youan – as well as rejecting bids for a number of other first-team regulars – was vital as he looks to maintain the momentum which has seen the Hibees climb from bottom of the table to within striking distance of third place.

Pleased to have landed Gambian international midfielder Alasana Manneh from Odense Boldklub last week, Gray views the retention of French attacker Youan – subjected to at least one proper bid from Blackburn Rovers and interest from Stoke City – could prove important as Hibs look to salvage success from a season that began in such dismal fashion. And he’s confident that Youan, still sidelined with a toe injury, will be mentally ready to contribute as soon as he’s fit enough to play again.

Reflecting on the club’s approach as Monday night’s 11 pm cut-off came and went with only the departures of fringe players Luke Amos and Harry McKirdy to show for all the behind-the-scenes haggling, Gray revealed: “If there was anything we could do that became available to try and make the squad better or improve us, we were on the market to try and do that. At the same time, we had to be in the market ready to react if anybody came in for any of our players - and there was a lot of interest.

“But thankfully we managed to keep a hold of the players. And I think we'll finish the window stronger than we started it, so that's a real positive.

“I was delighted to be able to keep Elie because he’s important to us. If he was to go, we’d need to try to replace him, for starters.

“To replace someone of his quality and attributes, especially in the January window, would be extremely difficult. When you look at what his attributes are, that pace, ability, it is hard to find.

“But also, it's not just that, it's about bringing people in., You always take that risk when you bring a player in as well as to exactly how you're going to settle within the group, what they're like as people.

“Elie’s obviously not been back playing in fit at the moment, so he needs to get his head focused on getting himself back to fitness as quickly as possible. Because when he is at that level, he's a real asset, which is why he always attracts attention.

“And we're definitely a stronger squad at the moment, so I'm happy with that one. But there was also interest throughout the squad, and as I say, delighted to end the window the way we did.”

Pressed on whether interest in star players was rejected purely on the grounds of finance, Gray said: “It's a bit of everything. Any deal just needs to be right for everybody. Sometimes that's the players, but more importantly it needs to be right for where we are right now.

“I'm very conscious of the momentum we're building just now, the culture of the group at the moment. The togetherness within it, we're in a real good place.

“Momentum's building, confidence is high, but there is still a close enough group there where everybody within the squad will feel massive contributors and will all contribute between now and the end of the season, which is great. And then there will be that natural competition throughout that.

“Because between now and the end of the season there will be highs and lows, and we need to make sure we're ready to react in any way. So that was a big positive to be able to keep the group together and all moving forward.”

Focusing on the mindset of Youan, who hasn’t featured since picking up the injury in the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle, Gray insisted: “As I've said many times, Elie is always at his happiest when he's playing. So if he can get himself back fit, and he's a super fit boy anyway, he's a proper athlete, with the attributes he's got, get him back on the pitch, that's when he's happiest.

“And when he's happiest, that's when he plays at his best. It’s in his best interest to play at the very best of his ability.

“One, that will help the team, but he needs his teammates to be up there as well to make sure we're all moving forward and being successful as a team. He’s been involved in many successful games, a big part of what we've done successfully over the last couple of years, and he needs to keep doing that.”

Gray, who made an even dozen new signings after being appointed as manager in the summer, insists he was never looking to flood his squad with new faces after half a season, declaring: “I’ve talked a lot about the squad being quite healthy in terms of the numbers we had as well, it was quite bloated at times, certain positions. So we had to move a couple of players on.

“Obviously brought in Alasana Manneh in the middle of the pitch, which gives us a bit more strength and depth in there. Competition, a bit of balance as well, left-sided in there, which is good.

“And it feels like we’re getting new players with the return of guys, like Kieron Bowie, who have been out for such a long time. I do believe we’re stronger now than we were when the window opened – and in a position to finish the season strongly.”

