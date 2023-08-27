News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Famous Hibs fans: 12 celebrities who support Edinburgh's Hibernian FC – including Irvine Welsh and Andy Murray

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Hibernian as their team.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Jun 2020, 17:05 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 05:48 BST

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Easter Road club – and here are some of the most famous ones.

Hibs have plenty of celebrity fans as you will see from our photo gallery

1. Famous Hibs fans

Hibs have plenty of celebrity fans as you will see from our photo gallery Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Boxing champion Josh Taylor is a big Hibs fan. The 'Tartan Tornado' from Prestonpans can often be seen at Easter Road.

2. Josh Taylor

Boxing champion Josh Taylor is a big Hibs fan. The 'Tartan Tornado' from Prestonpans can often be seen at Easter Road. Photo: Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account.

3. Irvine Welsh

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account. Photo: Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott still follows his beloved Hibs from his home in Hollywood.The Fife-born actor revealed in an interview: “I’ve got Hibs TV, so I watch every single game I can. I’d love to get back for more matches though."

4. Dougray Scott

Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott still follows his beloved Hibs from his home in Hollywood.The Fife-born actor revealed in an interview: “I’ve got Hibs TV, so I watch every single game I can. I’d love to get back for more matches though." Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghAndy MurrayIrvine Welsh