There are a whole host of famous faces who count Hibernian as their team.
Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Easter Road club – and here are some of the most famous ones.
1. Famous Hibs fans
Hibs have plenty of celebrity fans as you will see from our photo gallery Photo: Photo: Third Party
2. Josh Taylor
Boxing champion Josh Taylor is a big Hibs fan. The 'Tartan Tornado' from Prestonpans can often be seen at Easter Road. Photo: Photo: Getty
3. Irvine Welsh
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account. Photo: Photo: JPI Media
4. Dougray Scott
Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott still follows his beloved Hibs from his home in Hollywood.The Fife-born actor revealed in an interview: “I’ve got Hibs TV, so I watch every single game I can. I’d love to get back for more matches though." Photo: Photo: Third Party