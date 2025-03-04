Famous Hibs supporters including acting, sports and music legends

By Mark Carruthers
Published 4th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

There are some very familiar faces that are well known for their love of Hibs.

There were joyous scenes at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibs supporters, players and coaches alike celebrated a derby win over Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Many expected a fast-paced opening to the game and that was exactly how things played out as Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant cancelled out an early opener from Martin Boyle. However, it would be David Gray’s side that took the local bragging rights and boosted their push for European competition as Jack Iredale grabbed the decisive goal with just over quarter of an hour remaining.

The result lifted Hibs into third place in the table and there are now genuine hopes a memorable season can be completed with a return to Europe - and that realisation appeared to set in as ‘Sunshine on Leith’ reverberated around Easter Road.

For Hibs fans inside their famous old home, the memories will remain for a long time to come. The same can be said of those watching on from afar - and amongst their number are several famous faces from the world of sport, politics, film and music.

Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term ‘famous Hibs fans’ and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith

1. The Proclaimers

Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term ‘famous Hibs fans’ and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road

2. Dougray Scott

The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road | SNS Group

Photo Sales
One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club

3. Andy Murray

One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy’s brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan

4. Jamie Murray

The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy’s brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan | Getty Images for Battle of the B

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice