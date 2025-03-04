Famous Hibs supporters including acting, sports and music legends

There were joyous scenes at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibs supporters, players and coaches alike celebrated a derby win over Edinburgh rivals Hearts.
Many expected a fast-paced opening to the game and that was exactly how things played out as Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant cancelled out an early opener from Martin Boyle. However, it would be David Gray’s side that took the local bragging rights and boosted their push for European competition as Jack Iredale grabbed the decisive goal with just over quarter of an hour remaining.
The result lifted Hibs into third place in the table and there are now genuine hopes a memorable season can be completed with a return to Europe - and that realisation appeared to set in as ‘Sunshine on Leith’ reverberated around Easter Road.
For Hibs fans inside their famous old home, the memories will remain for a long time to come. The same can be said of those watching on from afar - and amongst their number are several famous faces from the world of sport, politics, film and music.
