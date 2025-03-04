Former Hibs boss Lee Johnson | Picture: Simon Wootton / SNS Group

The former Hibs, Bristol City and Sunderland boss is set to take on a role with the group involving Manchester City.

A former Hibs and Sunderland boss is set for a return to football after time out of management.

Lee Johnson started his managerial career at Oldham Athletic and Barnsley before moving on to Bristol City. He spent four years with the Robins before taking the position as Sunderland manager, where there were mixed fortunes before a move to Hibs. He spent one full season at Easter Road before being sacked at the start of the 23/24 campaign in a topsy turvy tenure.

His next job was at Fleetwood Town two weeks later but he did not make it to 2025 as the manager, sacked in late December after a dismal run of form. Since then, he has taken a break from management, but did help prepare Manchester City's fringe and young players ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League term.

Ex Hibs and Sunderland man heads for Belgium

Johnson has also spent time with Danish Superliga club FC Copenhagen and also worked in Nigeria in a scouting role. Now reporter Ben Jacobs claims Belgium could be the next destination for Johnson, as he “is close to joining Lommel SK as their new head coach.”

It will be a deal until the end of the season, coming off the back of his work with the City Group in the summer. Brian Marwood, the managing director of global football at CFG, chaperoned Johnson when signing for Arsenal as a teenager and have had long-standing admiration for his coaching.

The former Hibs and Sunderland boss told Sky in January working with the group is an aspiration: "Many moons ago, the LMA put on a course for young coaches who they thought could potentially end up as England manager. There were 15 or so of us. I was at Oldham and City were just starting to develop the group model, looking for clubs to partner with.

"So, they sort of let me behind the curtain at City. I worked with a Gwen Byrom, who was a sort of psychologist and personality profiler. I remember they rated your substitutions. There have been a couple of opportunities (to work withing CFG). It is something I would love to do at some point.”

Heading into the Championship

On getting back in the game, Johnson added: "If you get sacked by Fleetwood that puts some people off but I think that is short-term thinking. What it taught me is that you really need to do a deep dive into the club you are joining, know the squad dynamic and whether you can have the impact you expect.

"You need a place where you can really implement the qualities of your work and add value to that organisation. With that in mind, I have been brave enough since then to turn down some jobs. That was a factor in taking Fleetwood. I wanted to work. It is difficult if you are on a list of 200 managers.

“Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are in the Championship. You are never sure where you fit when big names can supersede you even if your CV is better. I want to be brave. I want to expand my knowledge. I think it is somewhere between the bottom half of the Championship and the top six of League Two. My record in the Championship holds up well. In a way, my methods are better served at a higher level. The challenge lower down is to simplify complexity."