Fans react as Hibs beat Asteras Tripolis to progress in Europa League

A first-half goal from John McGinn, some dogged defending and a clutch of top drawer saves from Adam Bogdan ensured Hibs progressed to the Europa League third qualifying round after a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis in Greece, and a 4-3 aggregate win.

Here are the pick of the fans’ reactions after another famous, if slightly nerve-shredding, night in the club’s history...

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster tweeted: “Oh my word, what a 94 minutes of football that was. Absolutely terrific. I’m / we are not worth a button and that’s only from the staff watching so can only imagine the effort from the players. Worth every painful second.”

Jason Kemp added: “Tremendous result... what a brilliant, gutsy performance [although] my nerves are shattered!”

Darren Knowles wrote on the Evening News Hibs Alert page: “Unbelievable display from Bogdan. Tic-a-boo-son!”

Hugh Cairney: “I thought it was a below par performance but we got the job done.”

Steven Duff: “Very very lucky, but we’re through and that’s what counts. Need a few more players ASAP though.”

George Woolard added: “Not going to say a word against anyone in the team tonight; Hibs went to Greece to do a job and it’s job done.”

Sharon McAloon wrote: “Well impressed with Bogdan’s overall performance, outstanding... hope all the fans have a safe flight home.”

Craig Jeans had some thoughts on man of the match Adam Bogdan: “Thought Bogdan was a great signing when he was announced, then I saw him play and thought maybe not, then I saw him tonight and he’s alright now. So far he’s sound!”

William Henderson was duly impressed: “Second half saves from Bogdan were top-notch. Dare I say his save in the bottom corner was “Banks-esque”? Ok, no. Kept us in the tie though.”

Andy Dodds: “I thought for big spells McGinn was a bystander... And Bodgan was the hero with both of those worldies!”

Ian Hodgson wrote: “The whole team were fantastic, great result, well done to the Hibees!”

Thomas Shaw said: “Great result for the Hibees, keep going lads!”

