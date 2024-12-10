He had a Hibs spell to forget but he’s turned his career around and now plays in the Premier League.

His time at Hibs is one that some may have forgotten all about - but Nathan Wood has turned his career right around since struggles in Leith.

The centre-back arrived at Hibs on loan from Middlesbrough in 2021 with a big reputation, having captained England at youth level. However, he played just once in a game against Dundee United, and returned to the English club earlier than planned after failing to land minutes.

Russell Martin was always a fan though and brought him to Swansea City the following season, where the ex-Scotland defender moulded him into a star, and then signed him in the summer for Southampton. It was in a deal worth £3m.

Saints boss Martin has tipped the former Hibs player for big things after making his first two Premier League appearances against two of the top teams in the division, Aston Villa and Chelsea. He told the Daily Echo: “Woody defended some big actions on his own and in isolated areas incredibly well.

“I’m really pleased for him because it’s been a frustrating start to his career here. He’s had to be patient, but I think he’s shown all the reasons why he wanted to bring him in. Long term he’s going to be an excellent player for this club.

“Whether that is in the Championship or Premier League, whatever it is. He’s going to be an excellent addition.”

Wood said to the BBC: “I’ve come away from this week with playing two Premier League games – which is what I want – but not winning hurts. We’re never going to give up as a team.

“We’re really together and we keep battling no matter what. I don’t think you can ever question the commitment of the boys. The problem isn’t the philosophy or style – it’s the last bit. We need to score more goals. It feels like we’re so close, but we are a long way off [avoiding relegation].”