Hibs lost at the weekend to Celtic - and passed up a chance that will ‘never’ happen again.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pundit was left gutted for David Gray after Hibs passed up chances in a 3-0 win for Celtic over the Easter Road club on Saturday.

The Hibees currently sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, having won just two of their opening 16 league games. On Saturday, Hibs were swept aside by Celtic but the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story. The goals came from Arne Engels, Kyogo Furuhashi and a Joe Newell own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Hibs were able to create plenty of good chances against the league leaders, rattling off 14 shots on goal - nine of which were on target. It was an encouraging display from an attacking perspective, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

In particular, former Hibs and Celtic man Aiden McGeady says he feels ‘sorry’ for David Gray, as his side continue to spurn chances and leak goals. He noted how his team are creating opportunities, but are not ‘defending well enough’.

Host Steven Thompson kicked off the chat with “Hibs will never get as many good opportunities at Celtic Park ever, ever again and probably should have scored two goals at least.” Speaking on BBC Sportscene, McGeady said: “I think it was a very, very funny game because you look at the stats - Hibs had nine shots on target I think? Celtic were excellent going forward, as they always are, but the defensive play was concerning.

“You don’t want to be too disheartened if you’re Brendan Rodgers. He changed a lot of players and [it was] routine in the end. I do feel sorry for [David Gray], he’s kind of saying the same thing after every interview. Every week, his team are creating chances, they’re just not defending well enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Hibs, McGeady made just nine Scottish Premiership appearances, failing to score a single goal. Outside of Easter Road, the former Republic of Ireland international also played for Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.