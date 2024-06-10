Neil Lennon has returned to football management by joining Rapid Bucharest in Romania.

The former Celtic, Hibs and Bolton boss has opened up after taking on his next role.

Neil Lennon has revealed some ‘brief’ conversations over a return to Hibs after moving to Romania.

The former Celtic and Easter Road gaffer has joined Rapid Bucharest, his first job since a stint in Cyprus at Omonia Nicosia. Lennon was manager at Hibs between 2016-19, guiding the club back to the Premiership and clinching Europa League qualification football.

David Gray has been appointed the new head coach in Leith after Nick Montgomery’s sacking, with Lennon’s name being touted as an early contender in some quarters. He has revealed to the BBC that he did have a short chat with his ex-club while at Omonia, alongside some discussion with Aberdeen.

Lennon said: “I was really impressed by what he had to say. I've since been to Bucharest, looking at the stadium and the facilities. It's a club that's on the up. All of Romanian football is on the up at the moment. The national team are at the Euros.

"The infrastructure is improving all the time, there are good coaches and good competition. On paper, you think 'no', but in practice when you go and look you think, 'this has huge potential'. I've done a lot in Scotland and this is an opportunity to broaden my horizons. I loved my time in Cyprus and I'm hoping I love it in Romania.

"I was offered jobs (in Scotland) last summer and I turned them down because they weren't right I felt I could work at a better level. This is a far better option.

"I had a brief conversation with Aberdeen in March or April, but that's all it was. With Hibs there was a lot of speculation, which is flattering. Again, a brief conversation last January when I was in Cyprus but nothing materialised.