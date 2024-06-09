The hard work is already underway for David Gray after he was officially named as successor to former Hibs manager Nick Montgomery earlier this week.

The move to promote the first-team coach to become the club’s new manager means Gray is now the 14th person to play for Hibs before going on to become manager - and he has already given an indication of what the move means to him.

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, he told the club website: “It is a real privilege for me to become the Head Coach of this great football club. Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour. From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward.”

Gray’s appointment means he has become the 14th manager to take charge of Hibs in the last 18 years - but what are the previous 13 up to these days?

1 . Nick Montgomery: Currently without a club The man David Gray is replacing. Sacked less than a full calendar year and season into the gig after a bottom six finish. Has had offers to jump straight back into management.

2 . Lee Johnson: Currently without a club Lee Johnson was sacked in August with Hibs bottom of the Premiership. He has since took charge of Fleetwood Town but was sacked after just 22 matches at Highbury Stadium. Has split opinion at clubs he's been at and Hibs was no different.

3 . Shaun Maloney: Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney was sacked after just 19 games at Hibs. He has since rebuilt his managerial career with Wigan Athletic who sit 13th in League One despite financial difficulties.