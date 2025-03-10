Hibs missed out on the signing of a former Everton and England Under-21 striker during the summer of 2005.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton and Leicester City forward Danny Cadamarteri has revealed he rejected an offer to join Hibs - four years before he joined Premiership rivals Dundee United on a free transfer.

After breaking through the youth ranks at Goodison Park, Cadamarteri went on to spend time with the likes of Bradford City, Sheffield United and Leicester City before joining Huddersfield Town during the summer of 2007. After spending two years with the Terriers, Cadamarteri entered into talks over a new contract but rejected a reported offer of a one-year deal with a second year option that depended on the number of appearances he made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England Under-21 international had several offers from around England and Scotland and he has now revealed he rejected an offer from Hibs during the Tony Mowbray’s managerial reign at Easter Road. The interest from Scotland did trigger Cadamarteri’s interest in the Premiership and he finally made the move when he joined Dundee United in the aftermath of his departure from Huddersfield. The forward went on to score twice on his debut in a 2-0 win against Hearts and was part of the Terrors squad that claimed the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win against Ross County - although he remained an unused substitute as Craig Levein’s side experienced glory at Hampden Park. Cadamarteri was released by mutual consent in January 2011 and returned to Huddersfield before winding down his career with Carlisle United in 2014.

Dundee United icon remembers famous day at Hampden Park with Hearts icon Craig Levein

Speaking about his possible move to Hibs, he told The Courier: “I passed up a chance to go to Hibs about four years earlier. Although I turned that down, but it got me watching a few SPL games on Setanta. I saw the rivalries, the crowds and felt that I’d maybe missed out on a good opportunity. After bouncing around a couple of clubs, things came full circle. I was in contract talks with Huddersfield Town and Craig Levein came down to watch a game – and he caught me at the perfect time, in terms of my mindset. I’d been offered a new deal but was a bit disappointed with it.

“They wanted me to stay but loaded up the contract with a lot of incentives around being fit and available. I thought that was disappointing because I’d given a lot to the club. Craig came over to my house and had a chat with me and my wife. He sold us a dream, if I’m honest. Craig spoke about the huge faith he had in the Dundee United squad and said, ‘I only need to add a couple more – and you are one of them.’ He believed United could split the Old Firm, win a cup, get to Europe; it was exactly what I wanted to hear. He was so passionate about what United could do.”

Your next Hibs read: Hibs faithful know backing will be needed as Gray makes 'everything still achievable' call despite Celtic loss