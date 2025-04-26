Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He also featured for Scotland as well as the likes of Hibs and Birmingham City,

Hibs have announced the death of former goalkeeper Jim Herriot, aged 85.

The shot stopper played for Scotland’s national team in his career which started at junior club Douglasdale. He got his first senior chance at Dunfermline Athletic and then had six years at Birmingham City. Herriot moved to Hibs in 1971 and featured alongside icons like Pat Stanton, Jimmy O'Rourke, and Arthur Duncan.

He won his first career honour as Hibs won the Scottish League Cup by beating Celtic 2-1. The club will wear black armbands away at Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday before paying tribute to the former keeper when they return to Easter Road for facing Dundee United.

Hibs tribute

A statement from Hibs read: “Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Jim Herriot, aged 85. Herriot – a member of Turnbull’s Tornadoes and a former Scotland international – sadly passed away on Wednesday. Known by many for his iconic look - rubbing mud under his eyes to stop the glare of the floodlights bouncing off his cheeks - Herriot started his career between the sticks with Dunfermline Athletic in 1958.

“He quickly established himself as the Pars’ number one and played a key role in Jock Stein’s side that featured regularly in Europe. The goalkeeper starred in a number of high-profile European ties against the likes of Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. His career then took him down to England as he joined Birmingham City. One of his most iconic games down south came at a 52,000 packed St Andrews as the Blues drew 2-2 with a star-studded Manchester United side. Following his performance, George Best stated: ‘Jim Herriot was safer than the Bank of England.’

“It was during his time in the West Midlands where he gained international recognition, earning eight caps for Scotland. All his caps were granted to him by Bobby Brown. His Scotland debut came in October 1968 in a 1-0 defeat to Denmark, with the last coming in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Hamburg against West Germany.

“After spending short spells on loan and in South Africa, Herriot then moved to Hibs and Easter Road in 1971 after being signed by Eddie Turnbull. Fondly remembered by Hibernian FC supporters, Herriot played alongside the likes of Pat Stanton, Jimmy O'Rourke, and Arthur Duncan, and kept a clean sheet as Hibs famously beat Hearts 7-0 on New Year’s Day at Tynecastle in 1973. Later that season he won his first career honour, as Hibs won the Scottish League Cup beating Celtic 2-1 in the Final. Goals from Stanton and O’Rourke sealed the victory at Hampden.

“Nicknamed ‘Big Bob’, he also won the Drybrough Cup on two occasions, both times getting the better of Celtic. Herriot made 93 appearances for Hibs and will go down as one of the Club’s best-ever goalkeepers. He then played for St Mirren, Patrick Thistle, Greenock Morton, and returned to Dunfermline Athletic before retiring in the summer of 1977. Interestingly, Herriot is probably best known today for giving his name to writer Alf Wight, who needed a pen-name. Wight chose Herriot’s name after witnessing his jaw-dropping performance for Birmingham City against Manchester United.

“The thoughts of everyone at Hibernian FC are with Jim’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. After observing a requested period of silence from the family, the Club will honour Jim’s memory by wearing black armbands against Aberdeen, and at our home game against Dundee United.”