A Hibs manager who took charge of 123 games in the Scottish capital could land a huge international job.

The Republic of Ireland national team have confirmed the departure of manager Stephen Kenny after a hugely unsuccessful Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The Boys in Green are hoping to take part in the 2026 World Cup and have set their sights on two big name managers with history in the Scottish Premiership, according to SkyBet.

Neil Lennon, who managed Hibs from June 2016 to January 2019, is one of those names with odds of 4/1.

The Northern Irishman guided Hibs to the Scottish Championship title in 2017 - achieving 71 points from 36 matches to finish 11 points clear of runners-up Falkirk.

Lennon stabilised the Hibees in the top-flight with an impressive fourth place finish, but departed mid-way through his third season for a move back to Celtic.

The 52-year-old, won a combined total of five Premierships, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup across two spells with the Hoops.

Lennon was linked with a dramatic return to Hibs before the arrival of Nick Montgomery and has now been out since October 2022 when he was sacked from AC Omonia in Cyprus, despite winning the Cypriot Cup.

The Republic of Ireland have not competed in a major tournament since the European Championships in 2016 and one man that sat alongside Martin O’Neill during that tournament was ex-assistant coach Roy Keane.

As it stands, the odds on favourite for the job at 3/1 (SkyBet) is Keane. The 67-time international, who famously left the country’s World Cup squad in 2002, enjoyed a brief six month stay at Celtic Park before his retirement from football.

Keane played just 10 times for the Hoops during his stay which was blighted by injuries. The former Manchester United captain recently claimed he ‘regretted’ making the move to Celtic Park, despite adding the Premiership and League Cup double to his illustrious trophy cabinet.

The 52-year-old’s managerial career has seen him steer Sunderland to the Championship title in 2007 and Premier League survival the year after.

But he struggled to obtain the same success in a later spell at Ipswich Town in the Championship as the Tractor Boys sacked him after just under two years in the dugout.

Keane has been out of management since 2011 but has worked in coaching roles at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.