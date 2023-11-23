Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is edging ever closer as both Hibs and Hearts reveal their intentions for the first month of 2024.

While Hibs have several contract extension discussions to be had, Steven Naismith has admitted he is on the hunt for more experience and a right-back as Hearts chase St Mirren in third place.

Following the two week international break, Hibs will prepare to take on Dundee in the return of the Scottish Premiership while Hearts welcome St Johnstone to Tynecastle. The Saints will be led by a very familiar face in Gorgie as Craig Levein makes his return to the SPFL.

The 59-year-old not only managed two stints at Tynecastle but played over 300 league appearances for the Jambos between 1983 and 1997.

Ahead of the impending clash, here is all the latest news from the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic set for Premier League battle

Celtic have sent scouts to watch St Patrick's Athletic right-back Sam Curtis, 17, amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham (90 mins).

Sources have confirmed to 90 minutes that all the aforementioned Premier League sides have shown interest in signing the young Irish talent who made his senior debut for the League of Ireland outfit aged just 15. After signing his first professional contract at the club in 2022, the right-back has since gone on to become an exceptionally key figure for St Pat's throughout the last two seasons.

The side also recently won the FAI Cup in early November and the right-back is a regular feature in the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 side, making seven appearances this year.

The sources also detailed that his current club fully expect Curtis to leave the club during the League of Ireland off-season which runs until mid-February.

Ex-Hibs boss eyes international return

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon could be set for a return to management with the Republic of Ireland after the dismissal of Stephen Kenny (Scottish Sun).

Lennon has been without a job since parting ways with Omania Nicosia over a year ago. The 52-year-old won the Cypriot Cup and took the side into the Europa League but paid the price with a poor league form. Now, however, he looks set to return to the dugout following Kenny's sacking in Ireland.

The ex-Hibs boss led the Easter Road outfit out of the Scottish Championship in his first season there and enjoyed two trophy-laden spells as Celtic boss.

Aberdeen set for Serie A cash windfall

Juventus are lining up a move that would see them sign the Scotland star Lewis Ferguson (Football Scotland). Ferguson has been in excellent form for Bologna this season, proving to be a key figure in the Italian's side set-up. Bologna currently sit eighth in the league and are targeting a push up the table as they sit just three points outside of the Champions League spots.