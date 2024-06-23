Former Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery | SNS Group

The former Hibs boss and Tottenham coach are said to have been offered chances to take a new challenge on.

Former Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is said to have been offered the Melbourne Victory job alongside a current Tottenham coach.

The former Sheffield United star was sacked by the Easter Road club before the end of the 23/24 season, and has already had offered to return to football. He clinched the Hibs job last year off the back of success in the A League with Central Coast Mariners, with that stint not forgotten.

FTBL now claim he has been sounded out over the chance to return to Australia, however, “the former Central Coast and Hibernian boss informed Victory of his intention to remain in the UK for the foreseeable future.” Another sounded out over the position is Mile Jedinak.

The former Socceroos star is part of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff at Tottenham, but he has chosen to remain as part of the Premier League club’s backroom team. A man keen on moving to Melbourne is former Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan, who featured for them as a player.

Tony Popovic vacated his post at Melbourne Victory recently. Speaking on his future after leaving Hibs, Montgomery told the outlet: “I’ve already had some offers but it needs to be the right project and I’m not going to necessarily rush into making any snap decisions.

“It needs to be the right opportunity and with a club which has an aligned vision to stick to a process and build something sustainable, which takes time. There are the ups and downs and challenges you have to expect along the way because there are so many variables in football you can not control.