The former Hibs, Brentford and Bournemouth man is currently in the English Championship.

A former Hibs player is expected to continue his time in the English Championship into next season.

Emiliano Marcondes was left assessing his options after a loan at Easter Road in 2024. He had impressed on loan from Bournemouth but the Cherries released him at the end of the campaign, and the summer did not bring him a new club.

Norwich City brought him on a deal until the end of the season in October, arriving initially as an emergency squad option for Johannes Hoff Thorup. The Canaries boss had worked with the playmaker previously in a stint at Nordsjaellend. Marcondes has since recorded four goals and six assists in 31 Championship appearances for City.

Carrow Road stay to continue

Now according to the Pink Un, “Norwich City are expected to extend Emi Marcondes’ stay at the club this summer.” It adds “City are set to activate the one-year club option already in his contract rather than negotiate a new agreement.” Last campaign, Marcondes played 17 rimes for Hibs on loan from Bournemouth with three goals.

He said of his future last month: "I don't know if there's anything new with that option. In any case, we've been told that they'll give us an answer in March. We've talked, and I'm happy to be here, but it has to suit both of us.

"If the right offer is there and it fits well, then I could easily see myself staying here. I have not been abroad before where I have played in a way that fits my way of thinking and doing things as well as here.

"I feel like I have a role here, and if they see that I have it too, then it's a good match. As I've said before, I've always wanted to be part of a project where there's a bigger role than "just" playing football, and that's what I really like about Johannes."

With others out of contract, Thorup said recently: "With some of them we are getting closer to that (clarity). I also appreciate that now is probably not the time to go into too many details about that. I've been around them for eight months time now so I am pretty sure I know who we can extend with, and who we should probably accept they will leave or find another place to play. That's fair to say. But we also have to be careful about the timing."