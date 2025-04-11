Hibs v Dundee: Live television and stream details, team news and manager quotes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest team news, TV and stream details and manager quotes ahead of Hibs' home game with Premiership rivals Dundee.

Hibs can take a big step towards claiming a place in European competition when they face struggling Dundee in their final game before the Premiership split takes place.

Confidence is understandably high at Easter Road after David Gray’s men extended their unbeaten run to a sixteenth league game with an impressive 2-0 win at Rangers last weekend. Hibs are strong favourites to extend that run of form against a Dark Blues side sat second from bottom in the Premiership table after a run of just two wins in their last ten Premiership fixtures.

Hibs are sat in third place in the table ahead of the game and they will will aim to strengthen their grip on a European spot and put pressure on top five rivals Aberdeen and Dundee United by rounding off their pre-split fixtures on a high.

What is the latest team news ahead of Hearts v Dundee?

Hibs will be without captain Joe Newell as his injury frustration continues and a groin issue means Rudi Molotnikov will also miss out. Elie Youan will remain on the sidelines, Hyeokkyu Kwon is a doubt with an ankle injury - but Nicky Cadden will return to contention. The hosts are boosted by the return of Seb Palmer-Houlden and Antonio Portales are available once again after injury - but Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser will both miss the visit to Easter Road.

What has David Gray said ahead of Hearts v Dundee?

Hibs boss David Gray oversees training at HTC ahead of the Dundee clash (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It's quite simple: if we keep winning, nobody can catch us. That has to be the mindset and the focus. The group's so close on the training pitch. You see that when we score goals. Everyone goes together. The bench all celebrate together. The togetherness within the group. And I just think players are making really good decisions all the time. If they do make a mistake, their teammates are backing them up. And we're all pulling in the same direction. That's something that every team needs to have to be successful.

What has Tony Docherty said about Hearts v Dundee?

"It'll be a difficult game, having watched them against Rangers last weekend. We've done well this season, we've taken four points out of six against them."We know how tough it's going to be down there, but we're in good form ourselves. In our last four league games, we've won two, drawn one and the loss to Rangers was a sore one. That could've been another win.”

Is Hearts v Dundee live on television?

Yes, Premier Sports have selected Hibs’ final fixture prior to the Premiership split for live broadcast. It will be available via Premier Sports 1 and a stream is available via the Premier Sports Player. Coverage gets underway at 2pm, half an hour before kick-off takes place at Easter Road. Information on how to subscribe to Premier Sports TV click here.