Mikey Devlin (centre) has signed for Ayr United (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The one time Scotland player has signed for the Scottish Championship club after leaving Livingston.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs defender Michael Devlin has signed for Scottish Championship side Ayr United following his release from Livingston.

The 30-year old had a brief spell at Easter Road last year, signing a short term deal in February and making just one competitive appearance. The former Aberdeen man then signed for Livingston where he spent one season as the West Lothian club finished rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin, capped three times for Scotland, has had a career plagued with injury but was a regular for David Martindale’s side last season. He will bring plenty of top flight experience to Scott Brown’s Honest Men for their Championship campaign.

A statement from the Ayrshire club said: “The Club are delighted to announce the signing of Scotland Internationalist, Mikey Devlin. The 30-year old defender has put pen to paper on a 1-year deal with another 1-year option and joins the Honest Men following the expiry of his Livingston contract.Welcome to Somerset Park, Mikey!”

He becomes Ayr’s tenth signing of the window following on from the arrivals of Anton Dowds, Jake Hastie, Scott McMann, George Oakley, Marco Rus, Liam Russell and Ethan Walker as well as Jay Henderson and Harry Stone on loan from Ross County and Hearts respectively. The Honest Men started their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Falkirk on Tuesday night, where new arrival Dowds got the only goal of the match against his former club, and Devlin likely will go straight into the squad for their next match with Dundee United this weekend.