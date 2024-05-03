Former Hibs star heads for free agency after 'freak injury' causes major season frustrations
A former Hibs midfielder is set to be looking for a new club with his time coming to an end at Salford City.
Stephen Mallan joined Hibs for an undisclosed fee in 2018 from Barnsley, staying for just short of three years before joining Turkish side Yeni Maltyaspor in Februray 2021. He has spent the last two seasons with the fourth tier club down south but injury problems have restricted him to 17 League Two appearances out of a possible 46.
Now with his contract expiring at the end of the month, Mallan has sent a thank you and good luck for the future message to Salford City. Leaving at the expiry of his contract would allow the 28-year-old to explore his options for a new club, whether that be down south or closer to home.
Writing on social media, Mallan said: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, players and fans at Salford for the past 2 years. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey especially after just missing out last season.
“It’s been a very frustrating time personally this season with such a freak injury that made me miss out on majority of the season but that happens in football. I’ve loved every minute of being at the club and made friends for life!”
Mallan had an impressive first season at Hibs, netting 13 times with 11 assists from midfield in the 18/19 campaign. His second was hampered by knee injury although he still contributed three goals and four assists, before leaving midway through the 20/21 term.
