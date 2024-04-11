Former Hibs, Leeds United and Cardiff City star states managerial ambition and where he wants to become boss
Former Hibs defender Sol Bamba insists he’d love another crack at Scottish football - as a manager.
The former defender started his playing career in Scotland with Dunfermline before signing for the Easter Road club in 2006. He spent three years in Edinburgh before moving on to feature at Leicester City, playing for Trabzonspor, Palermo, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough before retiring.
An established Ivory Coast international, Bamba gained some coaching experience with Cardiff last season before exiting last summer. The former Hibs defender is taking his time but insists a return to Scotland for the first time since leave Edinburgh is on his radar, at some stage in his coaching journey.
He told Sacked in the Morning when asked if management was the ultimate aim: “100%. What I don’t want to do is to go too quick, too early. I had a taste of coaching for six months at Cardiff, and it was tough, especially when we were fighting to stay in the league like we were.
“I think it is completely different when you play and when you manage. So I want to take my time. I want to coach first and eventually become a manager when I get the opportunity. It’s something I want to do, maybe I will start where I started my career as a player, in Scotland.
“You never know. I would absolutely love it (to manage in Scotland). I had a great time up there and every time I go up there I speak to fans. Up north people are nice. I would love to go back up there and start my managerial career, defintley.”
