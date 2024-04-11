The former Hibs star wants to give management a crack

Former Hibs defender Sol Bamba insists he’d love another crack at Scottish football - as a manager.

The former defender started his playing career in Scotland with Dunfermline before signing for the Easter Road club in 2006. He spent three years in Edinburgh before moving on to feature at Leicester City, playing for Trabzonspor, Palermo, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough before retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An established Ivory Coast international, Bamba gained some coaching experience with Cardiff last season before exiting last summer. The former Hibs defender is taking his time but insists a return to Scotland for the first time since leave Edinburgh is on his radar, at some stage in his coaching journey.

He told Sacked in the Morning when asked if management was the ultimate aim: “100%. What I don’t want to do is to go too quick, too early. I had a taste of coaching for six months at Cardiff, and it was tough, especially when we were fighting to stay in the league like we were.

“I think it is completely different when you play and when you manage. So I want to take my time. I want to coach first and eventually become a manager when I get the opportunity. It’s something I want to do, maybe I will start where I started my career as a player, in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad