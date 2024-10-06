Former Hibs man wants 'trial' as free agent eyes route back into football

Stevie Mallan | SNS Group

Hibs and Hearts are both heading into the international break following this weekend

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell this weekend. Junior Hoilett was on the scoresheet for them at Easter Road but it wasn’t enough.

Hearts face an away trip to Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Scottish Premiership...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hibs man eyes return

Former Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is hoping to go on ‘trial’ with a club at some point as he eyes a return to the game. He is currently recovering from injury but is keen to return to the game.

Mallan, 28, cut ties with Salford City at the end of last season and became a free agent in late June. He has been on the books at St Mirren, Barnsley and Yeni Malatyaspor.

Hibs signed him in 2018 and he went on to make 95 appearances during his time in Edinburgh. The Glasgow-born man went on to score 20 goals.

He has said in an interview with MailSport (via Daily Record): “I have given myself until January (to recover from injury). If I can get back sooner then happy days but I can sign with a club at any point. You need self motivation. You are not going to see a physio, or see all the boys, and you miss that on your own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you are with a club you have time in the morning, breakfast with the boys. You see the physio, the manager – that is your motivation to get back fit. So that’s probably the toughest part.”

He added: “I spoke to a few clubs, via my agent, over the summer. I had enquiries from English clubs and spoke to clubs in Scotland. They were asking the question – if I was fit. Because of my injury, no matter where I go, I will have to go on trial.

“No one will ever sign you when you are injured and I am not there yet. Gym wise, I’m really fit. Once I start running I will be fit. It’s an injury you should really offload but it is so hard to offload this. I have done everything for this. If I went into a club tomorrow they are going to run me, put me in training, bounce games and potentially a contract.”

Liverpool loanee wants to boost numbers

Luca Stephenson, who is on loan at Dundee United from Liverpool, wants to add more goals and assists to his name. The 21-year-old was given the green light to move up to Scotland on a temporary basis in the last transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has said, as per The Courier: “I can’t forget about defending, winning my one-v-one duels and all that important stuff. But I said when I came up here, I wanted to add goals and assists. If I keep doing that throughout the season it will give me great exposure.

“And I still feel I have more to give in all areas. It feels like I have been here a while, but I have only played six games. I am still learning the role and what the gaffer wants me to do. The gaffer (Jim Goodwin) wants me in the top line, attacking and creating things. They are all things I can learn and develop.”

Dundee United play Hibs on 3rd November. They won 1-0 at Hearts earlier this month.