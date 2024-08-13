Former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom. | SNS Group

Preston North End are in the hunt for a new manager

Former Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom and current Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson are among the early frontrunners for the Preston North End job. The Lilywhites have parted company with Ryan Lowe by mutual consent just one game into the 2024/25 season.

The English Championship side now have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. Mike Marsh has been placed in interim charge and will be accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans until a permanent successor is found.

Ex-Hibs man Heckingbottom is a solid contender with the bookies to replace Lowe, along with Davidson. Scots such as David Moyes and Alex Neil are also candidates.

Heckingbottom rocked up at Easter Road back in 2019 having previously been at Barnsley and Leeds United. He spent nine months in Edinburgh and won 34.38% of games in charge before he was given the sack.

The Yorkshireman subsequently moved back down the border and got back into the dugout with previous club Sheffield United. He did a decent job with the Blades and got them promoted from the Championship in the last campaign. However, he was sacked in December last year after a poor run of form in the Premier League and was replaced by Chris Wilder.

As for Davidson, he spent seven years as a player at Preston, as well as stints at Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City. The former St Johnstone defender and manager has been at Queen’s Park since January. His side finished 8th in the second tier last season and were too close to the bottom of the table for comfort and will be hoping for much better this time around.

Following his surprise departure from Deepdale, Lowe has written a message to Preston’s supporters, as per their official club website: “Obviously, as you know, my time at Preston North End has come to an end. I’ve had an unbelievable two and a half years, met some incredible people and coached some fantastic players, but I feel now is the right time to move on.

“I’ve had an unbelievable time working with Peter Ridsdale over the last two and a half years. Thank you to Peter, Craig Hemmings and the Hemmings family for their support and backing and giving me the opportunity to manage a fantastic football club and establish myself as a Championship manager.

“A big thank you also goes to the players past and present for their attitude and application during my time as manager. I’d also like to thank the fans for their support during my tenure.

He added: “I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing.

“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”