The former Hibs, Birmingham City and West Brom manager sympathises with the Rangers manager

As Russell Martin and his Rangers side prepare for the first old firm derby of the season in the Scottish Premiership, a former Hibs boss has supported the Rangers manager as his position at Ibrox appears to be hanging by a thread.

It’s been a difficult start for Martin as his team were embarrassed by Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off match, losing 9-1 on aggregate. To make matters worse, Rangers have drawn three games out of three in the SPFL Premiership and could go nine points behind their Glasgow rivals, should they lose on Sunday.

Whether it be from the Rangers support, pundits, or even his own players, it feels as if Martin is currently being beaten from pillar to post, however former Hibs manager, Tony Mowbray hopes the Rangers boss can change his teams’ fortunes.

Mowbray hopes Martin ‘can turn it around’ at Ibrox

In his debut full-time managerial position, Tony Mowbray became Hibernian manager in 2004, when he replaced Bobby Williamson. The Yorkshireman enjoyed two successful years at Easter Road, finishing top four in both his seasons in charge, before being snapped up by West Bromwich Albion.

Following his time in the Black Country, Mowbray headed back North of the border to manage Celtic in 2009, where he had previously spent four years as a player. He only spent one season at Parkhead as he was sacked in March 2010 when The Hoops sat ten points behind their bitter rivals, Rangers in the league table.

Perhaps because when he was Celtic manager he was in the same boat, Mowbray has stuck up for the under-fire Rangers manager and hopes he can bounce back for the good of Scottish football. Speaking alongside Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, he said: “the pressure from the media is so high, every national newspaper has 10 pages on Celtic and Rangers, and so the pressure just mounts and mounts until you go on a run.

“When you go and play the likes of St. Mirren, Motherwell and Kilmarnock, they raise their game. They defend for their lives and throw their bodies on the line. Those games against the Old Firm are massive. You have to fear for Russell Martin. I hope that Russell can turn it around because I think Scottish football needs a strong Rangers.”

Mowbray sympathises with Rangers boss

In terms of the pressure being put on Russell Martin, Mowbray says that he can identify similarities with his time at Parkhead. He said: “I see a little bit of what happened to me at Celtic. I was trying to rebuild from the ashes of coming second the year before after Gordon Strachan had left and gone to Middlesbrough. It's really difficult. Walter Smith had Rangers firing.

“You go and all of a sudden within three league games in Scotland and they're talking about how much pressure Russell Martin's under. It feels very similar to when I was there, Celtic are in the ascendancy but haven't particularly played well in the league and yet won three-nil last week in a game that was nil-nil at halftime. They find a way to win, and the gap continues to get bigger and bigger.”

Mowbray also believes that Celtic have had a better transfer window, which has also not helped Martin’s case in trying to bridge the gap: “Celtic buy better players and Rangers are buying players from the likes of Luton and taking players from the Championship.

“The gap's too big between them, over the season it's way too much. Never mind an Old Firm derby coming this weekend. Rangers might win it, but they will still finish 15 points behind Celtic.”