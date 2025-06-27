A former Hibs player looks set to remain in the Premiership by agreeing a new deal with Kilmarnock.

A former Hibs midfielder is reportedly set to turn his back on a potential move to Dundee by penning a new deal with Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

Just under five years have passed since Hibs secured the signing of St Mirren star Kyle Magennis on a long-term contract and he went on to endure a mixed time during his Easter Road career. Despite enjoying some positive moments, Magennis’ attempts to make a lasting impact were hampered by a number of injuries, with groin and knee injuries decimating his involvement during the 2021/22 season.

Despite penning a five-year deal when he initially joined Hibs in October 2020, Magennis was allowed to leave the club in the summer of 2023 and he went on to sign a two-year contract with Premiership rivals Kilmarnock. After further hamstring injuries limited Magennis to making just 20 appearances over two seasons at Rugby Park, he looked set to leave the club this summer when his deal came to a close.

However, after spending time on trial with Dundee last week, the Scottish Sun have reported Magennis is set to accept an offer from Killie to extend his time with the club as they prepare for their first season under new manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The former Motherwell boss has wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited from new Hearts manager Derek McInnes after he agreed deals for forward duo Scott Tiffoney and Marcus Dackers, midfielder Jack Thomson, full-back Jamie Brandon and centre-back George Stanger. Kettlewell is now set to receive a further boost as Magennis moves a step closer to agreeing to extend his time with Kille beyond two years by penning a new deal.

Kettlewell’s reign at Rugby Park will get underway with a Viaplay Cup tie at Brora Rangers on Saturday, July 12 and his first league game will come with a home clash against newly-promoted Livingston on the first Saturday of August.

