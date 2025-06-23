The former Hibs player is being taken on trial in a possible chance to win a contract at another Premiership side

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player has gone on trial at a Premiership rival as he seeks to find another club.

David Gray’s side have made a couple of moves in the transfer market, with goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and midfielder Jamie McGrath signed up ahead of a tilt at Europa League qualifiers. Other clubs in the Premiership are looking to do business and one of them is Dundee, who are now under the management of ex Hearts captain Steven Pressley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Courier has stated that ex Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis is on trial at the Dens Park side, having worked with new technical manager David Longwell previously at St Mirren. Hibs bought Magennis from the Buddies and despite spending a fee and handing him a five year deal, injuries blighted his spell before he left for Kilmarnock.

Dundee could hand chance to former Hibs star

Now Pressley could give him another Premiership shot now he has departed Rugby Park following more injury issues during time at Rugby Park. Pressley said of squad building: “When I look at a lot of good teams, they generally don’t just come together overnight. They’re built over a longer period of time.

“At Brentford this year, probably three or four of the best performers within the team all took a year to a year-and-a-half to fully settle within the organisation. There are some good elements in the respect you can bring in the players, but equally the players are not accustomed to how you work, to the principles that you play to, all of the culture you try to develop.

“So it takes time, it takes time. But don’t get me wrong, sometimes you just can get the momentum early. I’m well aware that there’s some positives around it, about you can reshape it, but there’s also some difficulties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Dundee boss learned from Thomas Frank

Ex Jambo Pressley was most recently behind the scenes at Brentford, where he worked with Thomas Frank, now appointed Tottenham head coach. He added: “A big part of success [at Brentford] is the culture. But I think when I look at this club and I’ve met a lot of people, I think there tends to be a good feeling around the club about working in this environment and culture.

“So it’s a good starting point. And I think there’s a lot of things around the processes and strategies that I learned at Brentford that I think are really important. Also just the way the manager worked there. There was some really good strengths around his management style.”