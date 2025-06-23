There was news over a former Hibs trialist as he left an English Premier League newcomer.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs trialist is reportedly set to join Championship club Greenock Morton after his time with English Premier League club Leeds United came to an end.

Whites defender Kris Moore joined Hibs on trial in January 2024 as Nick Montgomery ran the rule over a potential signing before opting against pursuing any possible deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Montgomery said during a training camp in Dubai: "We were due to play two games over here but we didn't have enough players to do that so what we did was have two teams tonight, mix the teams up with some of the young boys and some trial players who have been documented. Kris Moore, a young defender fro, Leeds, we've had a look at him, we didn't have enough bodies really to come to the camp so it was a good opportunity to bring him and have a look at him at right back with Lewis Miller being away.”

Moore returned to Leeds and made a number of appearances for the Whites second string during the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign before making 15 appearances in all competitions in what has now become his last season with the Elland Road outfit. With his contract coming to a close recently, Moore has now made a firm decision over the next month in his career according to a recent report.

The Daily Record have revealed the former Whites Under-21s captain is ‘looking to get first-team football’ and will be handed a chance to impress with Morton after his departure from the Premier League newcomers. Moore is now said to have ‘travelled north and it expected to join up with the Morton squad imminently’ as he looks to kickstart his career in Scotland after undergoing a trial with St Johnstone earlier this year.

Your next Hibs read: SWPL title winners Hibs tie down key player as defender makes 'hungry for more success' declaration