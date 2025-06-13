The pair worked at Tottenham over the last season but it’s now been confirmed they are on the move.

A former Hibs pair have had their exits from Tottenham sealed as the North London club bring in a new coaching team.

Ange Postecoglou’s sacking as boss has brought fierce debate on whether or not it was the right decision, having just won the Europa League. Beside him in his inner sanctum was Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo, who both moved to Tottenham last summer after their time at Hibs ended after less than a year in 2024.

Postecoglou picked both of them up after Montgomery was sacked following time in the Easter Road hotseat, aware of his and Raimundo’s work in Australia at Central Coast Mariners most recently. Their exits, alongside Mile Jedinak, were claimed in the aftermath of the former Celtic manager’s departure but now it’s been confirmed the three coaches are off to pastures new.

Tottenham confirm new coaching changes

They said in a statement: “We can announce the departures of Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo from their roles as Assistant Coaches. We should like to thank them for their contribution to the Club and wish them every success for the future.”

Thomas Frank has now been named head coach with a fresh coaching team. Tottenham have said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Frank as our new Head Coach on a contract that runs until 2028. Thomas has extensive experience in English football having joined Brentford in 2016 - since becoming one of the longest-serving current managers in the Premier League. During his time at Brentford he transformed the Club, moving them up from the Championship to an established Premier League side, consistently and significantly outperforming expectations for an extended period of time.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.

What former Hibs boss said of Europa League triumph at Tottenham

“Thomas will be joined from Brentford by Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach) and Joe Newton (First Team Coach Analyst), with Andreas Georgson (First Team Assistant Coach) arriving from Manchester United.”

Montgomery had said of winning the Europa League with Spurs: “Blessed to be part of this special club and work with some amazing people. Hard work, sacrifice, togetherness, belief, and against all the challenges and adversity faced throughout the season, as a group we believed we could achieve something special. To see what it truly meant to the supporters was inspirational. The celebrations will live long in the memory for everyone attached to Tottenham Hotspur. To share these moments with my beautiful family who understand the sacrifices made and who constantly support me on my own journey is priceless.”